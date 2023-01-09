Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.