Grin Price Hits $0.0841 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $938,516.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,330.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00475758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00120582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00916262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00617558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00256968 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.