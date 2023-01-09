Head to Head Analysis: China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) vs. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH – Get Rating) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Sun Group High-Tech and LSB Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk and Volatility

LSB Industries has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.91%. Given LSB Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LSB Industries is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSB Industries has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries 24.07% 44.12% 16.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and LSB Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries $556.24 million 1.85 $43.54 million $2.30 5.47

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Summary

LSB Industries beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, the company provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and HDAN solutions for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

