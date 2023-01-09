Head to Head Comparison: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. IN8bio has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.35%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than IN8bio.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and IN8bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 133.69 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -0.97 IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.26) -2.25

IN8bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -68.14% -48.56% IN8bio N/A -83.59% -71.75%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats IN8bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About IN8bio

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

