Head-To-Head Survey: Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) vs. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -232.65% -136.92% -81.45% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 4.03, meaning that its stock price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Iridium World Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $7.55 million 0.40 -$23.63 million ($1.68) -0.12 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iridium World Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Siyata Mobile and Iridium World Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 273.88%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Iridium World Communications.

Summary

Iridium World Communications beats Siyata Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Iridium World Communications

Iridium is the first global wireless telecommunications company. The company offers its customers the ability to make and receive phone calls and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company accomplishes this by providing access to the satellite constellation as well as the world’s cellular networks — all with one phone, one phone number and one customer bill. The company believes it will be the only wireless telecommunications company in operation that will be able to offer this comprehensive global communications service.

