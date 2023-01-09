Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $1.98 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00011387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $270.70 million and $3.71 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,775,395 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
