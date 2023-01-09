Hermez Network Trading Up 3.3% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $299,965.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00024134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11636623 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $297,724.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

