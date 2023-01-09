Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Up 14.2%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.13 and last traded at $71.02. 633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Up 16.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Heska by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.