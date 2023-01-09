HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.4 %

DINO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 42,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.