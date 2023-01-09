HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.54 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $70.54 million and approximately $730,884.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00042542 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00238801 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02528766 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $716,949.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

