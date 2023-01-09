HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.05) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $617.67.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

