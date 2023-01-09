HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $16.99 on Monday, reaching $289.13. 21,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,726. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.