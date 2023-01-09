Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.01. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $602.50.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $492.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.65. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

