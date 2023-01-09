Huobi BTC Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $18,054.65 or 1.04761072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $703.58 million and approximately $76,384.63 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

