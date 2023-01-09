HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.90. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

