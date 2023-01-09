HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 37,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,254,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.