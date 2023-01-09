ICON Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $150.35 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,418,913 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

