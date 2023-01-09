iExec RLC Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00008023 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $111.83 million and $33.32 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037146 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00241530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.39838946 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $28,380,937.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

