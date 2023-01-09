Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $2,265,672.22 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Incyte Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INCY opened at $80.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $2,115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

