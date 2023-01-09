Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $2,265,672.22 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Incyte Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of INCY opened at $80.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
