InnSuites Hospitality Trust Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,075,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,886,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,417,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

