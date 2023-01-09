Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $249,322.23 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder David Soane acquired 202,701 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,336,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,971.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Soane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Soane purchased 3,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,140.00.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Up 24.2 %

Shares of CMRA stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

