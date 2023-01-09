Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £202.16 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider James Thomson bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £202.16 ($243.57).

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.86 million and a P/E ratio of 596.67. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 808 ($9.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.