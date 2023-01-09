Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Acquires 176,051 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Tuesday, December 27th, Karen Singer bought 8,361 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,678.84.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Karen Singer acquired 2,900 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $1,276.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Karen Singer acquired 20,819 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $9,160.36.

On Thursday, December 15th, Karen Singer purchased 13,550 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,097.50.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Karen Singer acquired 37,641 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $16,562.04.

SeaChange International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About SeaChange International

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.