Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Acquires 176,051 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Karen Singer bought 8,361 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,678.84.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Karen Singer acquired 2,900 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $1,276.00.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Karen Singer acquired 20,819 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $9,160.36.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Karen Singer purchased 13,550 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,097.50.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Karen Singer acquired 37,641 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $16,562.04.
SeaChange International Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.67.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.
