Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Acquires 19,000 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ XOMA traded down $4.08 on Monday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,937. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of XOMA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.