Insider Selling: Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Sells 13,832 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) CFO Ramesh Murthy sold 13,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $15,215.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,657.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramesh Murthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ramesh Murthy sold 10,735 shares of Canoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $11,379.10.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Ramesh Murthy sold 516 shares of Canoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $743.04.

On Monday, October 17th, Ramesh Murthy sold 972 shares of Canoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $1,341.36.

Canoo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,060,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,720. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 1,906,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canoo by 29.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 832,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canoo by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,404,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Canoo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

