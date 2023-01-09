Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells $75,270.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,007.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETWO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

