Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CFO Sells 16,839 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $43,276.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. 505,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,269. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $265.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.