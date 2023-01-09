Insider Selling: Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Sells 128 Shares of Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $614.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.16. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $664.37.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

