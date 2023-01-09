Insider Selling: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells 11,934 Shares of Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.66. 1,709,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

