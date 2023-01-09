Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Sells $490,800.00 in Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Resources Connection Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of RGP opened at $16.95 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,510 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Resources Connection by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

