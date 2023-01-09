Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 565,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,918,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

