Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

IFSPF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Interfor has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.