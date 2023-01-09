Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IKTSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Intertek Group Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

