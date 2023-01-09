Investors Purchase Large Volume of VNET Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 21,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,131% compared to the average volume of 950 call options.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VNET Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,137 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth about $11,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.