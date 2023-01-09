IOST Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.16 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $148.16 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

