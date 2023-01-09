Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Raised to $75.00 at BWS Financial

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,505.88 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $4,924,326. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

