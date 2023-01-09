iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Raised by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 42,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,500. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

