iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Increased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.19.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
