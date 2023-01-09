iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.

