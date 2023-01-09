iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420,098 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

