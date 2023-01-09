iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $69.02. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

