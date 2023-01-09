iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Lifted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,611 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 1.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $75,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

