iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 47,250 shares.The stock last traded at $73.45 and had previously closed at $73.04.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.