iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $67,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $47.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

