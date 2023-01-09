iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $116.14. 531,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

