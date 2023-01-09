iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,678 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

