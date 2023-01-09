iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 455,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,174,000 after buying an additional 434,117 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 256,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $219.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

