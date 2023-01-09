iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 107,592 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.37. 749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $284.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

