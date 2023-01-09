iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $223.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.71. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $275.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

