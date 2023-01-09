iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $282.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

